Video: Diogo Dalot discusses making his full Premier League debut vs Arsenal
Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot made his first Premier League start during last night’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal.
The Portuguese full-back, aged 19, has had to bide his time due to a combination of injuries and acclimatisation.
But after impressive showings in the Champions League, he made his full Premier League debut against the Gunners yesterday.
After a solid display, Dalot spoke to United’s in-house media team about his performance.
You can hear what he had to say in the video below.
.@DalotDiogo gives #MUTV his thoughts on making his first #PL start for #MUFC! pic.twitter.com/Fbl7r2JRBr
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 5, 2018