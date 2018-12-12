Video: Hugo Lloris reveals Spurs fans’ reaction told him Spurs were through

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris says he knew he and his team-mates had qualified for the knockout rounds of the Champions League by the reaction of the club’s supporters in Camp Nou upon the final whistle in the Inter Milan vs PSV Eindhoven game.

The France international said he had made an enquiry about the score in the Inter and PSV game when substitute Fernando Llorente was in his penalty area to defend a corner. Lloris learned that the score was 1-1 in the other match at that stage.

Speaking in his post-match interview, he said he knew the match at the San Siro had finished that way due to the noise created by Spurs fans in the stadium.