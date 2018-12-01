Video: Jose Mourinho criticises midfielders after Man Utd’s 2-2 draw at Southampton

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has given his thoughts on this evening’s 2-2 draw with Southampton at St Mary’s.

The Portuguese boss branded it a good comeback in the context of his side having gone two goals behind on the south coast.

But he said he was expected his side to go on to win the game having levelled the match at two-all before the half-time whistle.

Mourinho said he was disappointed. He criticised his midfielders, who had said took too many extra touches and stifled the service to Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford.