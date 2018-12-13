Video: Jose Mourinho jokes about Phil Jones’ own goal vs Valencia

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was able to find some humour in last night’s 2-1 defeat to Valencia in the Champions League.

Perhaps it was the fact that his side were already through to the knockout stages that allowed Mourinho to have a laugh about defender Phil Jones’ own goal, which proved to be Valencia’s winner.

Asked why United had suffered defeat at the Mestalla, Mourinho joked that it was because his team had scored two goals but lost 2-1.

You can see his comments in the video below.