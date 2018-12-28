Video: Juan Mata celebrates his no-look volleyed switch to Luke Shaw vs Huddersfield

Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata has been celebrating a volleyed switch to left-back Luke Shaw during the Boxing Day win over Huddersfield Town.

Mata received the ball from a throw-in on the right wing inside the United half.

Without so much as taking a touch and with his back to his intended target, the Spaniard volleyed an inch-perfect pass to Shaw on the opposite flank.

Mata seemingly had eyes in the back of his head, and had the skill to match his vision.

Sharing footage of the video on Twitter, he joked: “I see you @LukeShaw23 👊😅.”