Video: Jurgen Klopp on accepting FA charge for Everton pitch invasion

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been talking about accepting an FA charge for his pitch invasion after Divock Origi’s late winner against Everton in last weekend’s Merseyside derby.

Klopp ran on to hug goalkeeper Alisson after the 96th-minute goal.

He accepted a charge of misconduct and has now been fined £8,000 by the Football Association.

The German boss was quizzed about the incident when he faced reporters earlier today for a press conference ahead of tomorrow’s game against Burnley.

Asked about his fine, Klopp said: “That’s what rules are for. I couldn’t avoid it.”

He added: “If you break the rules you have to be fined for it.

“If there was no rule then managers would constantly celebrate on the pitch. I don’t think anyone thought it was massively wrong.

“The last time I did that was about 14 years ago. I’m not as quick now.”