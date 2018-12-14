Video: Laurent Koscielny discusses his comeback

Arsenal centre-back Laurent Koscielny made his long-awaited comeback from injury in last night’s Europa League win over Qarabag at the Emirates Stadium.

The Frenchman had not played since rupturing his achilles in last season’s semi-final defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Koscielny started at the Emirates Stadium last night and played until the 72nd minute, when he was replaced by Nacho Monreal.

The 33-year-old said in his post-match interview that he is starting a new chapter after completing his rehab.

You can see the interview in full in the video below.