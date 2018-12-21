Video: Liverpool training ahead of Wolves game

Liverpool’s players have completed their week’s training at Melwood ahead of this evening’s Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Reds are at Molineux for an 8pm kick-off this evening.

As is usually the case ahead of evening fixtures, manager Jose Mourinho has had his players training under the floodlights at the training ground this week.

You can see some action from training, including an Alberto Moreno rabona during a game of keep-ball, in the video below.