Video: Liverpool’s celebrations after beating Burnley

Liverpool were all smiles after their 1-3 comeback win over Burnley at Turf Moor last night.

Manager Jurgen Klopp was once again on the pitch to celebrate but, unlike during the derby win over Everton, he chose to wait until the final whistle had blown before doing so on this occasion.

The Reds boss had plenty of hugs for his players as he congratulated them after the match. Youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold appeared particularly entertained by his manager’s celebrations.