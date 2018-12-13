Video: Mauricio Pochettino previews Spurs vs Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has held his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s Premier League game against Burnley.

Spurs host the Clarets at Wembley on Saturday afternoon.

Understandably, the early stages of the questioning related to Tuesday night’s draw with Barcelona and the progress to the Champions League knockout stages. Pochettino says he hopes the games will be played in Spurs’ new stadium, but is not sure if that will be possible.

You can watch his press conference in full in the video below.