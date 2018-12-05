Video: Mauricio Pochettino previews Spurs vs Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has been previewing tomorrow evening’s Premier League encounter with his former club Southampton.

Spurs host the Saints at Wembley as they seek to bounce back from last weekend’s north London derby defeat to Arsenal.

Pochettino’s side lost 4-2 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Argentina coach faced the media earlier today for his pre-match press conference. You can hear what he had to say about the Southampton game in the video below.