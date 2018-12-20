Video: Mauricio Pochettino says Arsenal must be grateful to Dele Alli

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino says north London rivals Arsenal must be grateful to Dele Alli for not milking the incident when he was hit by a plastic bottle during last night’s Carabao Cup quarter-final tie.

Speaking at his press conference today, Pochettino praised Alli’s behaviour and said other players would have been rolling around on the ground and creating big problems for the Gunners after the bottle was thrown from the crowd.

You can see Pochettino’s comments in the video below.