Video: Mauricio Pochettino says Man Utd job links are not his business

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino says he rumours linking him with the Manchester United job are none of his business.

The Red Devils sacked Jose Mourinho this morning and have said they intend to make a permanent appointment next summer. Many pundits and bookies have suggested Pochettino might be the man for the job.

Pochettino says United’s situation is none of his business.

He offered his best wishes to Mourinho in the wake of his dismissal.