Video: Mauricio Pochettino’s press conference after Spurs’ shock defeat to Wolves

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has been giving his thoughts on his side’s 3-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers this afternoon.

Spurs took the lead through Harry Kane in the 22nd minute. But Wolves scored three goals in the last 18 minutes to slip to an unexpected loss.

Pochettino said he was disappointed but said results like today’s defeat can sometimes happen. He urged his side to be ready for their next game against Cardiff City on New Year’s Day.

You can see his post-match press conference in full in the video below.