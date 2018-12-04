Video: Maurizio Sarri discusses Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Cesc Fabregas and David Luiz’s futures

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has given some insight on his plans for his squad after being quizzed on some of his players’ futures.

The Italian has revealed that England international midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek will not be leaving the club in the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old academy product has been linked with a loan move away from the Blues.

Sarri also said that he hoped Brazilian defender David Luiz and Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas, both aged 31, will follow in the footsteps of Cesar Azpilicueta and sign new contracts at Stamford Bridge.

