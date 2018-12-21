Video: Maurizio Sarri says Eden Hazard is loving his new role

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri says star man Eden Hazard is loving his new role as a false nine.

The Belgium international has been operating in a central position and is tipped to reprise that role in this weekend’s game against Leicester City, though Sarri would not confirm who he intends to play as his striker.

Speaking at his press conference today, the Italian said: “He told me that he likes very much to play there.”

Sarri also responded to Jose Mourinho’s sacking by Manchester United. He said the Portuguese boss will be missed and that he hoped to see him on a bench against soon – albeit not in the home dugout at Stamford Bridge.

