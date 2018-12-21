Video: Mo Salah gives Liverpool the lead at Wolves
Liverpool held a 0-1 lead over Wolverhampton Wanderers at half-time in this evening’s Premier League game.
Egyptian attacker Mo Salah put the Reds in front at Molineux.
After some fairly scruffy build-up play, Salah found himself with time and space in the penalty area to get on the end of Fabinho’s pull back in the 18th minute.
He slotted the ball home to put Jurgen Klopp’s side on course for three points that would keep them at the top of the Premier League table.
SALAH FLICKS LIVERPOOL AHEAD
Mo Salah starts and finishes the move as the Reds lead in the Midlands.
