Video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first interview as Man Utd manager

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given his first interview since being appointed as Manchester United caretaker manager.

The 45-year-old Norwegian has signed a contract to serve as Jose Mourinho’s replacement until the end of the season.

After his appointment was announced on Wednesday, Solskjaer reported for work at Carrington this morning and sat down for an interview with the Red Devils’ in-house media team.

He promised: “We will get the players enjoying football and looking forward to seeing the supporters again.”

You can hear what he had to say in his first interview in the video below.