Video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first Man Utd press conference

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given his first press conference since taking charge of the club.

The Norwegian faced reporters to look ahead to his first game as United boss against his former club Cardiff City.

Solskjaer said he wants to move the club forward and do the best job possible between now and the end of the season. He indicated he would like the role on a permanent basis but said he had not discussed that possibility with the Old Trafford hierarchy.

You can see his press conference in full in the video below.