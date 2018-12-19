Video: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette commentate on Spurs game

Arsenal pair Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have been reliving their north London derby victory over Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month by playing the part of commentators.

Ahead of this evening’s Carabao Cup quarter-final encounter with their fierce rivals Spurs, Aubameyang and Lacazette rewatched the recent 4-2 Premier League win with their microphones in hand.

Both players were on the scoresheet, but they particularly enjoyed Lucas Torreira’s goal and broke into song in his honour.

You can see Aubameyang and Lacazette’s commentary in the video below.