Video: Scenes at the final whistle after Liverpool beat Wolves

Liverpool ensured they will stay at the top of the Premier League table for Christmas with a 0-2 away win over Wolverhampton Wanderers this evening.

Goals from Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk secured all three points for the Reds.

The video below shows the scenes on the pitch at Molineux after the final whistle.

A hooded Jurgen Klopp maintained a solemn face as he shook hands with the Wolves contingent, but broke into a jog and his usual beaming grin as soon as those formalities were out of the way.

The Reds boss then punched the air in the direction of the away fans.