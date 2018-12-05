Video: Scenes at the final whistle after Man Utd 2-2 Arsenal

These were the full-time scenes at Old Trafford after this evening’s 2-2 draw between Manchester United and Arsenal.

On this evidence, relations between United boss Jose Mourinho and Gunners counterpart Unai Emery are much warmer than they were between Mourinho and Emery’s predecessor Arsene Wenger.

Mourinho and Emery shared a handshake and brief embrace before Mourinho began his march down the Old Trafford touchline.

The Red Devils boss was in discussion with the match officials, while United’s saviour on the night, Jesse Lingard, shared a joke with Arsenal’s substitute keeper Petr Cech.

You can see all that and the rest of the full-time footage in the video below.