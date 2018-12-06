Video: Stoke City fans smashing toilets at Port Vale

Police have released footage of a group of Stoke City supporters smashing up a toilet block at local rivals Port Vale’s stadium.

A Checkatrade Trophy tie between Vale and Stoke’s under-21 side attracted a crowd of 7,940 to Vale Park.

There were 4,000 Stoke fans in attendance. Some of them vandalised the toilets.

A video released by Staffordshire Police, but seemingly recorded and posted on social media by a Stoke supporter, shows a group of men damaging sinks and smashing windows.