Video: Unai Emery previews Arsenal vs Huddersfield

Just a few hours after last night’s 2-2 draw at Manchester United, Arsenal manager Unai Emery had already turned his attention to this weekend’s game against Huddersfield Town.

The Gunners host the Terriers at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Emery previewed the match at his press conference this afternoon.

Among other points, the Spaniard revealed that he was hoping young midfielder Matteo Guendouzi would get his hair cut before the game to avoid a repeat of Marouane Fellaini’s tugging!

You can watch Emery’s press conference in the video below.