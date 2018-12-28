Video: Unai Emery says Liverpool can match Arsenal’s Invincibles

Arsenal coach Unai Emery says Liverpool can match the Gunners’ 2003/04 side by going a full season unbeaten in the Premier League.

Manchester City’s recent blip leaves Jurgen Klopp’s Reds as the only remaining side with an unbeaten record.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Anfield for the Gunners, Emery tipped Liverpool to make it until the end of the season without tasting defeat.

The Spaniard also praised the progress the Reds had made under Klopp.

He told reporters at his pre-match press conference: “They can do that because they are doing it at the moment. We played against Liverpool three years ago with Sevilla in the final of the Europa League and I look at this progress and they are a very good example.

“The progression with Liverpool is clear. Three years ago, they were out of the Champions League through the Premier League and through the Europa League, because they lost against us (Sevilla).

“This progress is also one example for us, now, in our moment. But we need to be very, very demanding of ourselves to do this step quickly in our way. But we need also time and sometimes the patience is very important for us.”

You can hear Emery’s comments in the video below.