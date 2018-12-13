Video: Valencia 2-1 Man Utd (including Phil Jones own goal and Marcus Rashford goal)

Manchester United suffered a 2-1 defeat to Valencia in their final Champions League group game.

With a place in the knockout stages already assured, manager Jose Mourinho had shuffled his deck for the trip to the Mestalla.

Defender Phil Jones, one of three players to keep his place in the side after last weekend’s win over Fulham, had a night to forget. His poor headed clearance resulted in Valencia’s opening goal and he then scored the Spanish side’s second goal for them as he slid the ball into his own net from the edge of the penalty area.

Marcus Rashford pulled one back late on, but United gave themselves too little time to change the result.

You can see match highlights, including all three goals, in the video below.