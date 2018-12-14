Video: Vidi 2-2 Chelsea (goals and highlights)

Chelsea finished their Europa League group campaign with a 2-2 draw at Vidi last night.

The Blues saw their perfect record come to an end in Hungary, but they did fight back to avoid defeat.

Maurizio Sarri’s side took the lead through Willian, but Ethan Ampadu’s own goal and Loic Nego’s volley gave Vidi the lead. Olivier Giroud equalised with a powerful free-kick in the 75th-minute.

You can see all four goals and highlights from the match in the video below.