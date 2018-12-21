Skip to main content

Video: Virgil van Dijk’s goal vs Wolves

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has put his side on the verge of victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers this evening by doubling their lead at Molineux.

The Dutch centre-back scored from close range to give the Reds a 2-0 advantage with his first Premier League goal for the club.

Van Dijk showed a poacher’s instinct after lurking in the penalty area following a short corner.

Mo Salah had earlier put Jurgen Klopp’s side in front in the first-half.

You can see Van Dijk’s first league goal for Liverpool in the video below.