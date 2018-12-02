Videos: Scenes at the final whistle after Liverpool beat Everton
These were the scenes on the pitch at Anfield after Liverpool’s last-gasp derby win over Everton this afternoon.
The match looked to be heading for a goalless draw and the points set to be shared until substitute Divock Origi popped up with a last-minute winner.
The Belgium international – a bit-part figure at Anfield in recent times – was understandably the focus of attention from the television cameras and the home crowd after the final whistle, as you can see in the videos below.
❤️ THAT Anfield roar!! pic.twitter.com/5egU8xnCoI
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 2, 2018
"It’s unbelievable!
"Derbies are always special, I’ve played in a couple of them and I’ve scored in a couple of them but this one was the most crucial one, so it is very, very special for me." ❤️
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 2, 2018