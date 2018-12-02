Videos: Scenes at the final whistle after Liverpool beat Everton

These were the scenes on the pitch at Anfield after Liverpool’s last-gasp derby win over Everton this afternoon.

The match looked to be heading for a goalless draw and the points set to be shared until substitute Divock Origi popped up with a last-minute winner.

The Belgium international – a bit-part figure at Anfield in recent times – was understandably the focus of attention from the television cameras and the home crowd after the final whistle, as you can see in the videos below.