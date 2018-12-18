Who will be Man Utd caretaker manager?

Manchester United have sacked manager Jose Mourinho and announced that they will appoint a caretaker manager until the end of the season.

That decision has probably been made on the basis that this season is considered a write-off, particularly in Premier League terms. United are sitting sixth in the table, 11 points adrift of the top four and 19 points behind leaders Liverpool following last weekend’s defeat at Anfield.

So, who will be Manchester United caretaker manager?

The early indications are that Michael Carrick will be appointed until the end of the season, although some sources are playing down those claims. Daily Mail reporter Mike Keegan, who has strong links to United from his time on the Manchester Evening News, says he is led to believe Carrick will not be appointed.

The 37-year-old was a long-serving player before hanging up his boots at the end of last season and joining Mourinho’s coaching staff.

Carrick and fellow coach Kieran McKenna are taking training at Carrington today.

Another former United midfielder Nicky Butt, who coaches the club’s academy side, would be another option in a similar vein to Carrick.

Wales manager Ryan Giggs was the man always thought to be most likely to be promoted from within. Whether he could juggle the United and Wales jobs is highly unlikely, and it is doubtful he would return on a caretaker basis alone.

Of potential outside appointments who are currently out of work, Zinedine Zidane is the most viable option. But he is more likely to be considered as a permanent appointment next summer than a quick-fix now.

Julen Lopetegui, Anttonio Conte, Arsene Wenger and former Borussia Dortmund boss Peter Bosz are other high profile coaches currently without jobs.

But former United centre-back Laurent Blanc jumps out as a possible option.