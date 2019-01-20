AC Milan drop Gonzalo Higuain amid Chelsea rumours

AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain has been left out of the squad for Monday’s Serie A match against Genoa amid rumours that he is set to join Chelsea on loan.

The Argentina international, aged 31, has not been selected for the game, with coach Gennaro Gattuso admitting that the speculation that Higuain is on his way to Stamford Bridge was the reason for his omission.

He suggested that the former Real Madrid and Napoli man had been below-par in training today.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Gattuso said: “We had a poor training session today because of all these rumours.

“We spoke after the training session and I did not consider him ready. Speculation disrupted preparations.”

The rumours suggest that Higuain is set to join Chelsea on loan for the rest of the season.

He is currently on a season-long loan from Juventus to Milan, but is tipped to cut short that arrangement in favour of a move to the Premier League.

He previously played for Blues boss Maurizio Sarri at Napoli, scoring 36 Serie A goals in the 2015/16 season.

He joined Milan last summer and scored six goals in his first five games. But he scored only one goal in his past 12 appearances.