Alexis Sanchez will face former club Arsenal, confirms Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that forward Alexis Sanchez will play against his former club Arsenal on Friday night.

The Red Devils face the Gunners in their FA Cup fourth round tie.

Sanchez has missed the wins over Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion since picking up an injury in the 2-0 win over Reading in the third round.

But his manager confirmed he will be involved in what will be his first return to the Emirates Stadium. Chile international Sanchez, aged 30, joined United from Arsenal a year ago this week.

Solskjaer told United’s in-house TV channel: “He’ll be involved. I think he’ll love it if the crowd turn against him. As a player, pride kicks in and you think ‘I’ll show all of you’.

“He’s been fantastic in training, his attitude has been spot on so hopefully he’ll enjoy the game.”

The Norwegian boss revealed that injured trio Marouane Fellaini, Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo are still sidelined and are unavailable for this game.

But there is positive news about Smalling, who is nearing a return to action.

Asked if there were any changes to the injury situation, Solskjaer replied: “No, it’s still those three.

“Smalling has started training so hopefully he’ll be available maybe next week so it’s looking good for him. Fellaini and Rojo are still a bit away.”

The United interim boss indicated he will make a few changes for the Arsenal game, though not as many as for the Reading game.