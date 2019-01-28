Andreas Pereira loan move ruled out by Solskjaer

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has ruled out a loan move away from the club for Andreas Pereira.

One-cap Brazil international Pereira had been tipped to leave Old Trafford before the transfer window closes later this week.

But Solskjaer expects the 23-year-old midfielder to stay put. He also said he envisages Pereira to get games under his belt in the closing stages of the season.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the United boss said: “No, I can’t see him going out on loan because Andreas has done fantastic in training ever since I’ve come back.

“He’s a player that you could see play quite a few games for us towards the end of the season.”

Pereira joined United from PSV Eindhoven in 2011. He spent the 2016/17 season on loan at Granada and was at Valencia for the 2017/18 campaign.

He has made 22 first-team appearances for the Red Devils to day, scoring one goal.

Solskjaer also confirmed that no deal has been struck for full-back Matteo Darmian’s departure.

The Italy international has been touted to make a return to his homeland with Inter Milan this month.

But Solskjaer says he can envisage the transfer window closing without any departures.