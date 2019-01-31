Anthony Martial signs new Man Utd contract

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has signed a new contract at the club.

The new five-and-a-half year deal extends his stay at Old Trafford to June 2024.

United then have an option to extend the deal by a further season until June 2025, which means the France international could be tied to the club beyond his 29th birthday.

His previous deal had been due to expire this summer, though United did have an option to extend it until June 2020 and were not at risk of losing him on a free transfer imminently.

Speaking to United’s in-house media team after signing his new deal, Martial e said: “I am loving my time at this club. From the day I joined I have been made to feel part of the United family and I have been incredibly humbled and overwhelmed by the warmth and love of our fans, who continue to amaze me with their support.

“I would like to thank Ole and his coaching staff for their belief in me and for helping me to take my game to the next level. This club is all about winning trophies and I am sure the next piece of silverware is not that far away.”

Martial, aged 23, joined United from Monaco in 2015.

They paid an initial £36m to sign Martial, with the fee potentially rising to £58m with add-ons.

He has made 162 appearances and scored 26 goals for the club since then, including scoring on his debut against Liverpool in September 2015.