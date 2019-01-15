Arsenal and Chelsea react to Petr Cech’s retirement announcement

Petr Cech’s current and former employers have both paid tribute to the veteran goalkeeper after his announcement that he will retire at the end of the season.

The Arsenal player, aged 36, has confirmed this morning that he will end his playing career at the end of the current campaign.

The Gunners offered a heartfelt thank you to the former Czech Republic international.

It read: “For your consummate professionalism, for being the perfect role model, for the 50 clean sheets, for your honesty, your integrity and for your inspiring work with @AFC_Foundation, we want to say… Thank you, @PetrCech! ❤️”

His former club Chelsea shared a series of photos of Cech winning trophies with them. An accompanying tweet read: “A champion on and off the pitch. 🏆 Enjoy your retirement, @PetrCech!”