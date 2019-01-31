Arsenal confirm Denis Suarez signing

Arsenal have finally confirmed the loan signing of Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez.

The news was announced, then deleted, by Suarez’s parent club yesterday afternoon. The Gunners have now announced that the 25-year-old is joining them for the remainder of the 2018/19 campaign.

Arsenal’s statement made no mention of having an option to buy the 25-year-old, but Barca’s press release indicated that is the case.

Suarez previously worked with Gunners coach Unai Emery during a loan spell at Sevilla for the 2014/15 season. The pair won the Europa League at the end of that campaign.

Emery said: “We are very happy that Denis Suarez is joining us. He is a player we know well and I have worked with him at Sevilla. He brings us quality and options in many different attacking positions, so he’ll be able to help the team.”

Suarez started his career at Celta Vigo. He spent two seasons on Manchester City’s books as a teenager and made two first-team appearances before joining Barcelona as a 19-year-old.