Arsenal keeper calls out broadcaster for getting his clean sheets stats wrong

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has been left scratching his (presumably protective cap-less) head after BT Sport made a mess of his Premier League clean sheets statistics.

The broadcaster had been attempting to praise the former Chelsea man’s status as the league’s clean sheet maestro. But they instead ended up irking the Czech veteran by underreporting his number of shut-outs by more than 40.

A graphic tweeted by BT Sport’s account suggested Cech had 161 Premier League clean sheets. The actual figure is 202.

That prompted Cech to reply: “‍♂️ this is the easiest stat to find on the internet .”

Even taking Cech out of the equation, the graphic misses out the likes of David James, Mark Schwarzer, David Seaman and Nigel Martyn.