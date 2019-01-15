Arsenal keeper and Chelsea legend Petr Cech announces his retirement

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has announced that he will retire at the end of the season.

The 36-year-old, who will turn 37, has decided to call time on his playing career. He confirmed his plans in a statement posted to his Twitter account this morning.

He wrote: “This is my 20th season as a professional player and it has been 20 years since I signed my first professional contract, so it feels like the right time to announce that I will retire at the end of the season.

“Having played 15 years in the Premier League, and won every single trophy possible, I feel like I have achieved everything I set out to achieve.

“I will continue to work hard at Arsenal to hopefully win one more trophy this season, then I am looking forward to seeing what life holds for me off the pitch.”

Cech started the season as the Gunners’ first-choice keeper but, after suffering an injury in September, lost his place in Unai Emery’s side to summer signing Bernd Leno.

He moved to the Emirates Stadium from Chelsea in June 2015 for £10m. He has so far made 129 appearances for the Gunners.

Prior to that, he had played for the Blues since 2004. The Czech Republic international made 494 appearances during his time at Stamford Bridge, but moved on after losing his place in the team to Thibaut Courtois.

He won four Premier League titles, the Champions League, the Europa League, four FA Cups and three League Cups with Chelsea, and one FA Cup with Arsenal.