Arsenal man reacts to defeat at West Ham

Arsenal right-back Stephan Lichtsteiner has taken to social media to react to his side’s loss to West Ham United.

The Gunners lost 1-0 at the London Stadium in today’s lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League.

Declan Rice scored the only goal of the game to condemn Unai Emery’s below-par side to defeat.

Swiss veteran Lichtsteiner was one of the few Arsenal players to stick his head above the parapet after the match. He posted on Twitter to reflect on the game.

He wrote: “Disappointed with the loss! But we are confident that we can still reach our objectives! Let’s keep fighting!”