Arsenal pair clash over derby rivalry

Arsenal duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have had a playful social media spat over their split loyalties in the Derby Rhône-Alpes.

Lacazette’s former club Lyon emerged victorious after last night’s clash with Aubameyang’s old team Saint-Etienne.

It was Lacazette who tweeted to provoke his team-mate, who responded with a middle-finger emoji.

Indicated that there had been a bet between the pair beforehand, Aubameyang went on to claim that his hands are frozen and would therefore be enough to clean Lacazette’s boots for him.

C’est quoi l’excuse du soir ?? 😂😂 — Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) January 20, 2019

C que j’ai les mains gelé donc demain je peux pas te laver t pompes 😆😂😂😂 — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) January 20, 2019

Vous avez même pas vu le jour du match c grave pfffff — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) January 20, 2019