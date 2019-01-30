Arsenal sign Denis Suarez on loan

Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez has joined Arsenal on loan, with the Gunners having an option to buy to him.

The Catalan giants appear to have jumped the gun by announcing and then deleting confirmation of the loan move.

But the upshot seems to be that Suarez has joined the Gunners for the remainder of the 2018/19 campaign. They can then opt to buy him in the summer.

Prior to making the move, the former Villarreal man extended his Barca contract by a year to June 2021.

The move was announced in a statement that was published and later deleted by his parent club.

It read: “FC Barcelona and Denis Suárez have reached an agreement for the extension of the player’s contract with the club, which ended on 30 June 2020, until 30 June 2021.

“FC Barcelona have also agreed a loan deal for Suárez with Arsenal for the remainder of the 2018/19 season. The Premier League club will pay the player’s salary during this time and the agreement includes an option to buy.”

It is Suarez’s second taste of English football. He spent two years at Manchester City, joining from Celta Vigo in 2011 before leaving for Barca in 2013.

He also spent one season working under Arsenal coach Unai Emery during a season-long loan at Sevilla in 2014/15.

The 25-year-old has one cap for Spain.