Arsenal vs Cardiff City team news

Arsenal host Cardiff City in a Premier League fixture at the Emirates Stadium this evening. Here’s the early team news.

Arsenal team news

Arsenal will be without centre-backs Sokratis (ankle) and Laurent Koscielny, who both sustained injuries in the FA Cup defeat to Manchester United last Friday.

Although Koscielny’s injury is not as serious as the suspected broken jaw he was at first thought to have suffered, he is still unavailable this evening.

Greek youngster Dinos Mavropanos is likely to get an opportunity to impress coach Unai Emery following his recent return from injury.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is nearing a return from his fractured metatarsal, but this game comes too soon for him.

Long-term absentees Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding (both knee) remain sidelined.

Cardiff team news

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock faces the task of deciding which of his players are in the right frame of mind to play following the disappearance of club record signing Emiliano Sala.

Centre-back Sean Morrison remains sidelined after undergoing an operation to remove his appendix.