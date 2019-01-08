Arsenal vs Man Utd in FA Cup fourth round

Arsenal will host Manchester United in the pick of the FA Cup fourth round ties.

The Gunners, who recorded a comprehensive win over Blackpool in the third round, have been drawn against Ole Gunner Solskjaer’s Red Devils, who beat Reading last Saturday.

The tie will be played at the Emirates Stadium between the 25 and 28 January.

The draw for the next stage of the @EmiratesFACup has been made… …and @ManUtd will be visiting Emirates Stadium in the fourth round 🏆 #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/Mz5K9IXTjv — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 7, 2019

#MUFC have been drawn away to Arsenal in the #EmiratesFACup fourth round. The tie will be played between 25-28 January. pic.twitter.com/xnxUvc9qHp — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 7, 2019

Elsewhere in the draw, Crystal Palace host Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park and Manchester City are at home to Burnley in two other Premier League ties.

Chelsea will face the winner of the replay between Sheffield Wednesday and Luton Town at the Etihad Stadium.

Newport County, who beat Leicester City, travel to Middlesbrough, who are managed by Newport native Tony Pulis.

AFC Wimbledon are at home to West Ham United, while non-league Barnet – the lowest-ranked club left in the competition – host Championship side Brentford.

FA Cup fourth round draw in full

1 Swansea City v Gillingham

2 AFC Wimbledon v West Ham United

3 Shrewsbury Town or Stoke City v Wolverhampton Wanderers

4 Millwall v Everton

5 Brighton & Hove Albion v West Bromwich Albion

6 Bristol City v Bolton Wanderers

7 Accrington Stanley v Derby County or Southampton

8 Doncaster Rovers v Oldham Athletic

9 Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday or Luton Town

10 Newcastle United or Blackburn Rovers v Watford

11 Middlesbrough v Newport County

12 Manchester City v Burnley

13 Barnet v Brentford

14 Portsmouth v QPR

15 Arsenal v Manchester United

16 Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur