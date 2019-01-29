Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin takes aim at Donald Trump

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin has taken aim at US President Donald J. Trump over a tweet about climate change.

Trump urged climate change to “come back” amid freezing conditions in the Midwest.

Bellerin, who – in common with Trump – is probably sitting around and watching too much TV as he starts his recovery from an ACL knee injury, could not let the tweet slide.

Despite suggesting that Trump was deliberately trying to “trigger” people, the Spain international responded.

He wrote: “Sometimes I just think he’s trynna trigger us because this kinda nonsense it’s not normal for a man his age.”