Arsenal’s programme tribute to Emiliano Sala

Arsenal paid tribute to Cardiff City’s club record signing Emiliano Sala in the match programme for last night’s Premier League game between the two sides.

Sala, a £15m signing from French side Nantes, has been missing since the private jet he was flying on disappeared from radars on January 21.

The Gunners included Sala’s name in the programme, with a daffodil in place of the Argentine striker’s squad number.

There were also tributes before the game in what was the Bluebirds’ first game since Sala’s disappearance.

Cardiff captain Sol Bamba and Arsenal’s skipper on the night Mesut Ozil laid daffodils on the pitch ahead of kick-off.

A minute’s silence was also held in honour of Sala and pilot David Ibbotson.