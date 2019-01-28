Atletico Madrid confirm 18-month loan signing of Chelsea’s Alvaro Morata

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has completed an 18-month loan move to Atletico Madrid.

The Spain international will spend the remainder of this season and all of next season with Atleti.

Morata’s move to the Wanda Metropolitano was widely expected, with Blues coach Maurizio Sarri having confirmed he expected Morata to join Atletico and Chelsea having already handed Morata’s number 9 squad number to new signing Gonzalo Higuain.

Morata, aged 26, joined Chelsea from Atleti’s local rivals Real Madrid for a then club record of around £60m in July 2017. But he has struggled to make his mark in English football, scoring 24 goals in 72 appearances, and only 16 goals in 47 Premier League outings.

He signed a five-year contract when he arrived at Stamford Bridge, so he will still be under contract for two seasons when his loan deal expires.

Morata started his youth career at Atletico, but moved on to Getafe in 2007 and later joined Real.