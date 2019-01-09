Bayern Munich confirm interest in Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi

Bayern Munich have confirmed their interest in signing Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The German giants’ director of sport Hasan Salihamidzic confirmed that they “really want” the 18-year-old.

Salihamidzic’s comments come a day after the Bundesliga champions made a third and improved £35m bid for Hudson-Odoi. That offer is believed to match Chelsea’s asking price for their academy graduate.

According to the BBC, Salihamidzic said: “We really want to sign him.

“He has qualities that fit our team. He can dribble and has a drive towards goal. He has lots of potential.”

The England Under-19 international has been offered a new contract and manager Maurizio Sarri has publicly said he wants to keep the youngster at the club.

He now faces a decision over whether his future lies at Stamford Bridge or in Germany, where fellow English youngsters Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson are currently enhancing their reputations.

Hudson-Odoi has started back-to-back games for the Blues: last weekend’s FA Cup third round win over Nottingham Forest and yesterday evening’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Tottenham Hotspur.

He bagged two assists in the Forest game.