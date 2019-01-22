Burton Albion vs Man City – Carabao Cup semi-final second leg preview

A 9-0 victory in the first leg of a two-legged tie is the sort of result that might ordinarily have legal online betting sites thinking about closing the markets ahead of the second leg.

But given that an in-form Manchester City side are more than capable of putting five or six past good Premier League opposition, there was nothing suspicious about them scoring nine against a League One side.

But will Pep Guardiola’s side take their eye off the ball and let the Brewers at least have a sniff on the night in the second leg?

Burton team news

Jamie Allen (ankle) and Scott Fraser (knee) are both injury doubts for the Brewers after limping out of the 22-draw at Doncaster Rovers last weekend.

Josh Clarke is cup-tied, having already played for Brentford in the Carabao Cup this season, but new signing Colin Daniel is available. He did not represent former club Peterborough in the competition.

Man City team news

Injury-hit left-back Benjamin Mendy is in City’s travelling party for this game and might get some minutes off the bench.

His latest layoff has seen him out of action for two months.

Kevin De Bruyne, another player dogged by injuries of late, is also set to feature. He played his first full match of the season in last Sunday’s 3-0 win at Huddersfield and could get more playing time under his belt.

Guardiola has also promised that two or three youngsters will play, with more prospects on the bench.

Burton form

Burton have won just one of their last five League One game, with three draws and a defeat, but their league form goes out of the window against City.

But the Brewers have won two of their last three home games against Premier League opposition, including beating Burnley earlier this season.

Man City form

The Premier League champions are back to winning ways with six successive wins since their Boxing Day defeat to Leicester City, including beating title rivals Liverpool.

Burton vs Man City betting

As you might expect, there is little value in backing the City win. Guardiola’s side are 1/6 on to win at the Pirelli Stadium. You can get odds of 16/1 on a Burton upset or 17/2 on the draw.