Chelsea confirm Christian Pulisic signing, Pulisic discusses move

Chelsea have confirmed they have agreed a deal to sign USA international Christian Pulisic.

The Blues tweeted about the transfer almost an hour after Borussia Dortmund had announced that Pulisic would be moving to Stamford Bridge.

A statement issued at 10am this morning reiterated Dortmund’s prior confirmation that a deal had been struck and that the 20-year-old would link-up with Chelsea ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Discussing the deal, Pulisic said: “In summer I move on to Chelsea and to a new competition, the English Premier League. It’s a privilege to have signed for such a legendary club and I look forward to working hard towards being a contributor to their team of world class players.”

Chelsea are paying around £57.6m to sign the attacking midfielder, who will remain at Dortmund on loan for the rest of the current season.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: “We are delighted to have signed one of Europe’s most sought-after young players. Christian has shown his quality during a fantastic spell in Germany and at just 20, we believe he has the potential to become an important Chelsea player for many years to come.

“We look forward to welcoming him to Stamford Bridge in the summer and wish him and Dortmund every success for the remainder of the season.”

Pulisic joined the Bundesliga side as a 16-year-old in 2015. He has since established himself as a key performer for the German side.

He has an EU passport as a result of his father’s Croatian heritage, so there may be an additional advantage to doing the deal in the current transfer window and before Brexit is finalised.