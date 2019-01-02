Have Chelsea given a clue about their plans for Christian Pulisic?

Chelsea might just have dropped a clue about their plans for Christian Pulisic in their statement confirming his signing.

The USA international is joining the Blues from Borussia Dortmund in a £57.6m deal, but will stay at the Bundesliga side until the end of the season.

Announcing the news on their official website, Chelsea first and foremost stated Pulisic’s capability to play on the right wing, noting that he can also play on the left or in a central role.

The statement note that the new boy “plays as a right winger, or on the left or behind a striker”.

If anything is to be read into that, it appears that Pulisic could be lined up for the wide right berth in Maurizio Sarri’s team for the 2019/20 campaign.

Sarri currently favours Spain international Pedro Rodriguez in that role. But the former Barcelona man will turn 32 before the start of next season.

The other option in that position is Willian, who is aged 30 and out of contract at the end of next season.

Pulisic’s signing will add a more youthful option and strengthen Chelsea’s hand in their contract negotiations with Willian.

The American’s ability to play on the left wing also raises the prospect of him replacing Eden Hazard.

Sarri has started to apply public pressure on the Belgian – who, like Willian, is out of contract in June 2020 – to make a decision on his future. In the event that Hazard does move on, Chelsea already have a big-name replacement on their books.